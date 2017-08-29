Indian government sends notice to 21 mobile phone makers

Indian government has sent notices to all smartphone makers including a majority of Chinese manufacturers, asking them to provide the framework as well as the procedures they follow for data security, in a bid to ensure the privacy of users’ data.

As per the reports of PTI, non-Chinese phone makers such as Apple, Samsung, BlackBerry and Indian players are also among the companies that have been sent notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

“21 phone makers, including leading Chinese brands Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Gionee, have been asked to give “detailed, structured written response” on how they secure data and ensure its safety and security,” a government order said.