Indian Broadband Subscribers Cross 500 mln

The number of broadband subscribers in India increased to 51.19 crore at the end of November 2018 as compared to 49.2 crore at October-end, showing a growth rate of 3.18 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

While the number of Indians going online through mobile devices (phones and dongles) increased by 3.39 per cent, the number of Fixed Wireless subscribers (Wifi, VSAT) declined by 49.51 per cent.

Reliance Jio retains the largest market share in broadband services (wired and wireless) at 53.05 per cent with 27.15 crore subscribers. It was followed by Vodafone Idea at 20.60 per cent share and 10.54 crore subscribers, Bharti Airtel with 20.46 per cent share and 10.47 crore subscribers.

At the bottom of the table, state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had a market share of four per cent with 2.04 crore users and Tata Tele Group with 0.45 per cent share and 23.2 lakh users.