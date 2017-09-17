India to produce 500 million mobile phones by 2020

‘Made in India’ phones have seen significant growth, with the number of such devices poised to touch the 50 crore mark by 2019-20, an official said today. “In 2014, we produced 6 crore mobile phones. In 2016-17, we produced 17.5 crore mobile phones and we are well on path to producing 50 crore mobile phones by 2019-20,” IT Ministry Additional Secretary Ajay Kumar said at an event here.

He added that the value addition in these indigenously made phones has also grown significantly over the years. “It was 10 per cent or so and now, it is 20 per cent and hopefully by 2020, it will be 35 per cent or so,” he said. Kumar was speaking at an event to mark the 50th anniversary of setting up of ELCINA, an industry body representing electronics manufacturers. Source

