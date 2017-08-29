India to Have 600 Million Broadband Connections by 2020

Indian Communications Minister Manoj Sinha informed Parliament that the National Telecom Policy-2012 envisages 600 million broadband connections by the year 2020.

He said that there were 422.19 million broadband subscribers and the Internet penetration (Internet subscriber per 100 populations) was 32.86 percent in the country as on March 31, 2017.

The government has planned the BharatNet project to provide 100Mbps broadband connectivity to all Gram Panchayats (around 2.5 lakh) in the country, he added.

