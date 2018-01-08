India to get $1 trillion digital economy?

Mobile data usage witnessed unprecedented growth in 2017. Indian consumers have consumed more data than ever, putting the country amongst the leading data-consuming nations across the globe, surpassing many developed economies.

The surge in data usage is being driven by falling data prices (4G data tariffs declining from Rs 250 per GB to less than Rs 50 per GB), simplification of tariff plans (unlimited voice calls and low-cost data services) and increased availability of affordable 4G-enabled handsets (approximately priced at Rs 1,500).

Average data usage increased from 153.8 MB per month in June 2016, to 1.2 GB per month in June 2017. Despite this phenomenal growth, the sector continues to face financial woes. ARPU declined to Rs 89.3 at the end of June 2017, as compared to Rs 140.8 a year ago. (Source: Financial Express)