India telephone subscribers in India declined by 3.09%

The number of telephone subscribers in India declined from 1,206.22 million at the end of Mar-18 to 1,168.89 million at the end of Jun-18, registering a decline rate of 3.09% over the previous quarter.

This reflects year-on-year (Y-O-Y) decline rate of 3.46% over the same quarter of last year. The overall Teledensity in India declined from 92.84 as on QE Mar-18 to 89.72 as on QE Jun-18.

Subscription in Urban Areas declined from 681.61 million at the end of Mar-18 to 652.76 million at the end of Jun-18 and Urban Teledensity also declined from 165.90 to 158.16 during the same period.

Rural subscription declined from 524.61 million at the end of Mar-18 to 516.13 million at the end of Jun-18 and Rural Teledensity also declined from 59.05 at the end of Mar-18 to 57.99 at the end of Jun-18.

Out of the total subscription, the share of Rural subscription increased from 43.49% at the end of Mar-18 to 44.16% at the end of Jun-18.

With a net decline of 36.92 million subscribers during the quarter, total wireless (GSM incl. LTE + CDMA) subscriber base declined from 1,183.41 million at the end of Mar-18 to 1,146.49 million at the end of Jun-18, registering a decline rate of 3.12% over the previous quarter.

The year-on-year (Y-O-Y) decline rate of wireless subscribers for Jun18 is 3.40%.

Wireless Tele-density declined from 91.09 at the end of Mar-18 to 88.00 at the end of Jun-18.

Wireline subscriber declined from 22.81 million at the end of Mar-18 to 22.40 million at the end of Jun-18 with quarterly decline rate of 1.82%. The year-on-year (Y-O-Y) decline rate in wireline subscribers for Jun-18 is 6.68%.

Wireline Teledensity declined from 1.76 at the end of Mar-18 to 1.72 at the end of Jun-18.

Total number of Internet subscribers increased from 493.96 million at the end of Mar-18 to 512.26 million at the end of Jun-18, registering a quarterly growth rate of 3.71%. Out of 512.26 million internet subscribers, Wired Internet subscribers are 21.16 million and Wireless Internet subscribers are 491.10 million.