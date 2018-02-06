India success propels Chinese smartphones to top 5 global list



Fired by big success in the Indian market, three Chinese smartphone brands — Huawei, OPPO and Xiaomi — emerged among top five global brands next to Samsung and Apple. The Chinese smartphone manufacturers wrapped up 2017 on a strong note, capturing three of the top spots on International Data Corp’s (IDC) Top Five Smartphone Company list and substantially outpacing dominant global players in shipment growth, official media here reported.

The fast growth of shipments by Huawei Technologies Co, OPPO Electronics Corp and Xiaomi Inc in 2017, when the total global smartphone market saw declines in shipments, can be attributed to the companies’ overseas expansion in countries such as India as well as improvements in the quality and technology levels of their handsets, two Chinese experts said. (Source)

