India set to be engine for internet growth

Stressing on the importance of India’s Information technology sector and its vast population, telecom experts claimed that India is set to become the leading country for internet service market with China as the only competitor.



“The internet is unfolding relentlessly, forming possibilities for a new better society and India can play a major role in this sector. India has a formidable IT force and with a vast population, the market possibilities for telecom service providers are huge. In my opinion, India is set to become the engine for the growth for the internet,” said Paolo Colella, managing director, Ericsson India.(Hindustan Times)

This entry was posted on January 22, 2017 at 7:16 am and is filed under Internet, Trends. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.