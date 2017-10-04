India mobile sector to create USD217 bn value by 2020

Indian mobile industry is expected to create economic value of about USD 217 billion and create 5 million jobs by 2020, telecom minister Manoj Sinha said, reported PTI.

“The Indian mobile industry is expected to create a total economic value of Rs 14 trillion, about USD 217.37 billion, by the year 2020. It would generate around 3 million direct job opportunities and 2 million indirect jobs during this period,” Sinha said at EY-COAI TMT Leaders’ Conclave.

The minister said that the telecom sector accounted for about 6.5 per cent to the national GDP, while it brought investment worth about USD 141.22 billion. Telecom market is likely to grow by 10.3 per cent year- on- year to reach USD 103.9 billion by 2020, he said.

“The revenue of mobile handset industry rose 22 per cent to USD 21.12 billion in 2016 and it is expected that by 2017 around 200 million mobile handsets will be made out of India out of the 270 million mobile handsets to be shipped in the country,” Sinha said.