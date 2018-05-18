Two of India’s biggest telecoms companies are joining forces to create the world’s biggest network of mobile towers outside China. Airtel and Vodafone (VOD) have agreed to create a new entity worth $14.6 billion by combining two infrastructure firms they control, the companies said in a statement.
Indus Towers will operate a network of 163,000 mobile towers, the masts that transmit the radio frequencies used by cellphone services. The new network will continue to offer its infrastructure “to all telecom operators on a non-discriminatory basis,” the companies said. Source
India mobile market gets new mega merger
