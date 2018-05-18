India mobile market gets new mega merger

May 18, 2018


Two of India’s biggest telecoms companies are joining forces to create the world’s biggest network of mobile towers outside China. Airtel and Vodafone (VOD) have agreed to create a new entity worth $14.6 billion by combining two infrastructure firms they control, the companies said in a statement.
Indus Towers will operate a network of 163,000 mobile towers, the masts that transmit the radio frequencies used by cellphone services. The new network will continue to offer its infrastructure “to all telecom operators on a non-discriminatory basis,” the companies said. Source

