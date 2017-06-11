India has 2800000 mobile phone users currently

India’s mobile subscriber base may soon cross one billion mark. According to a Bloomberg Quint report, Indian telecom industry added a net 2.8 million mobile subscribers in April 2017. Cellular Operators Association of India stated by end April, India had 934.6 million mobile phone subscribers, an increase of 21% from the previous year.

However, a report released by telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India for March showed that Reliance Jio’s low price 4G mobile service scheme Prime is not driving demand for its connections, while incumbents have gained, UBS Securities Asia said. Source

This entry was posted on June 11, 2017 at 9:39 am and is filed under Handsets, Market, Mobile/Wireless. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.