India’s mobile subscriber base may soon cross one billion mark. According to a Bloomberg Quint report, Indian telecom industry added a net 2.8 million mobile subscribers in April 2017. Cellular Operators Association of India stated by end April, India had 934.6 million mobile phone subscribers, an increase of 21% from the previous year.
However, a report released by telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India for March showed that Reliance Jio’s low price 4G mobile service scheme Prime is not driving demand for its connections, while incumbents have gained, UBS Securities Asia said. Source
India has 2800000 mobile phone users currently
June 11, 2017
India’s mobile subscriber base may soon cross one billion mark. According to a Bloomberg Quint report, Indian telecom industry added a net 2.8 million mobile subscribers in April 2017. Cellular Operators Association of India stated by end April, India had 934.6 million mobile phone subscribers, an increase of 21% from the previous year.