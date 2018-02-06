India doubles Digital India allocation

The Government has doubled the allocation for Digital India programme to INR 30.73 billion in 2018-19 and will launch a mission to support establishment of Centres of Excellence. “Combining cyber and physical systems have great potential to transform not only innovation ecosystem but also our economies and the way we live,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his Budget speech.

To invest in research, training and skilling in robotics, artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, big data analysis, quantum communication and internet of things, Department of Science and Technology will launch a Mission on Cyber Physical Systems to support establishment of CoEs, he added. (Source)

