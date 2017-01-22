India beats US in 2016 mobile app market growth

India’s mobile app market grew sharply last year, outpacing the US, and ranked number one in terms of Google Play downloads, highlighting the vibrancy of the country’s mobile ecosystem. Indians downloaded over 6 billion apps in 2016, up from 3.5 billion in 2015. That 71% growth was significantly higher than the overall 15% growth in app downloads around the world.

The findings are part of research firm App Annie’s fourth annual Retrospective Report released on Tuesday. “India’s phenomenal progress over the past two years is even more impressive when considering its potential for further gains. In 2016, India surpassed the US as the second largest smartphone market due in large part to a rise in domestically produced smartphones. This is only the beginning, however, as India’s smartphone penetration is still below 30% and its overall economy is poised for massive growth,” the report said. (Livemint)

