India adds 6 mln cellphone users in June

India’s mobile phone customer base in June rose 0.51 percent, or a net 6 million, to reach 1.19 billion, Reuters reported quoting TRAI.

“The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,194.58 million at the end of March 2017 to 1,198.89 million at the end of April 2017, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.36 per cent,” TRAI said in its monthly subscriber report.

Bharti Airtel is the leading mobile service provider in India with 280.6 million users. Vodafone India takes the second spot with 211.9 million subscribers. Idea Cellular, with 196.3 million users, is third. Reliance Jio (123.4 million users) follows the market leaders. State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has 104.2 million subscribers.

Total wireless or mobile subscribers base increased by 0.38 per cent to 1,174.60 million in April from 1,170.18 million in March. The growth rate is at a seven-month low from the peak of 2.67 per cent registered in October, when Reliance Jio had added 19.6 million customers.

