The Indian telecom turf favours only domestic companies. The complete or partial exit of global telecom giants, including AT&T, Orange, Telenor, France Telecom, Maxis and now Vodafone, shows that the Indian pitch does not favour foreign batsmen.
From the complexity of the Indian market to uncertain regulatory environment, a lot of factors have hurt foreign telcos. But the biggest is the Indian customer, who is loyal only to pricing and not to any brand. Source
In telecom, it’s the desi firms that ring louder
April 8, 2017
