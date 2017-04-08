In telecom, it’s the desi firms that ring louder

The Indian telecom turf favours only domestic companies. The complete or partial exit of global telecom giants, including AT&T, Orange, Telenor, France Telecom, Maxis and now Vodafone, shows that the Indian pitch does not favour foreign batsmen.

From the complexity of the Indian market to uncertain regulatory environment, a lot of factors have hurt foreign telcos. But the biggest is the Indian customer, who is loyal only to pricing and not to any brand. Source

