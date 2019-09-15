Heavy foreign investment in telecom sector; 25% of total FDI in India in Q1

Indian telecom sector received heavy inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of the current financial year. At Rs 29,352 crore, the FDI in telecommunications in just one quarter of FY20, surpassed the total FDI inflow into the sector in the entire previous financial year FY19, according to the data from Ministry of Commerce and Trade.

FDI inflow in India has shot up 33 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year. Foreign direct investments of Rs 1.13 lakh crore has been received in Q1 FY20, which was Rs 85,180 crore in the same quarter last year. Source

