Internet giant Googleâ€™s mission is to get a billion Indians hooked to broadband, and make each use 10GB a month in the next 4-to-5 years, says Gulzar Azad, Country Head (Connectivity) at Google India. In an interaction with ETâ€™s Danish Khan, Azad, however, says contributions would need to come from across the internet space, telcos, content players and the government to realise this goal.

We would want a billion people online, and want them on broadband. And, that’s really where Indiaâ€™s full potential would be fulfilled. It’s clear that `digitalâ€™ is an economic growth force and that’s something India not only needs to move towards, but also track over a period of time in terms of achieving it in a given time-scale. Googleâ€™s ultimate goal is a billion broadband users, each using 10GB a month. And to do that, contributions have to come from the internet world, telcos, content players and the government. Source