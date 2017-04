Googleâ€™s mission is to get a billion Indians hooked to broadband

Internet giant Google’s mission is to get a billion Indians hooked to broadband, and make each use 10GB a month in the next 4-to-5 years, says Gulzar Azad, Country Head (Connectivity) at Google India. In an interaction with ET’s Danish Khan, Azad, however, says contributions would need to come from across the internet space, telcos, content players and the government to realise this goal.

We would want a billion people online, and want them on broadband. And, that's really where India's full potential would be fulfilled. It's clear that `digital' is an economic growth force and that's something India not only needs to move towards, but also track over a period of time in terms of achieving it in a given time-scale. Google's ultimate goal is a billion broadband users, each using 10GB a month. And to do that, contributions have to come from the internet world, telcos, content players and the government.