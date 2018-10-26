Deployment of optic fibre cable (OFC) as a transport layer is essentially needed to create future telecom networks capable to handle ever-increasing data load, the telecom industry experts and executives said.
“There is a huge potential and opportunity and a lot of fibre and policy frameworks has to happen and it’s time for India to make that happen,” Balesh Sharma, chief executive of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) said. Source
Fibre deployments key to networks of tomorrow
