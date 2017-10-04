Darktrace Named ‘Innovation Leader’ in Cyber Security



Darktrace, the world leader in AI technology for cyber defense, has today announced that it was named ‘Innovation Leader’ in cyber security last night at NetEvents’ prestigious IoT and Cloud Innovation Awards.

The IoT and Cloud Innovation Awards recognize the most innovative companies in the fields of cyber security, cloud, the Internet of Things, and data center computing. An impressive panel including IT professionals, venture capitalists, leading technology press, and industry analysts selected Darktrace due to the Enterprise Immune System’s unprecedented ability to secure organizations’ entire networks, including IoT devices, the cloud, virtualized environments, and critical infrastructure.

Using unsupervised machine learning and AI algorithms, the Enterprise Immune System learns the ‘pattern of life’ for every device and user on a network, enabling it to identify threatening anomalies as they emerge. The technology’s unique abilities have already detected over 48,000 in-progress threats across 3,000 deployments. The platform can detect and autonomously respond to the earliest signs of cyber-threats, whether the threat vector is an IoT device, an employee, an application vulnerability, or a corrupted website.

“Darktrace takes a fundamentally new approach to cyber security which emulates the human immune system to defend against new and novel attacks on IoT devices and Cloud environments like AWS and Azure,” commented Nicole Eagan, CEO, Darktrace. “Being recognized as ‘Innovation Leader’ at the IoT and Cloud Awards is tremendous validation of the unique value we have brought to customers.”

(NetEvents)