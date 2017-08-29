96% of mobile phones sold in India will be Made in India by 2020

By 2020, almost 96 per cent of mobile phones sold in India will be locally manufactured, Economic Times reported quoting a research report by Enixta.

India is set to increase its domestic localisation rate, says the report titled ‘Indian Mobile Phone market: Emerging Opportunities for fulfilling India’s Digital Economy Dream’, released by Enixta, an artificial intelligence company, and Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

In 2016, two out of every three mobile phones sold in India were domestically produced.

Currently, India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world in terms of number of users but it is expected to be the biggest market for global smartphone sales in the next few years.

