5G in India: Government Harmonising Spectrum, Says Telecom Secretary



The government has started tuning spectrum for 5G services as part of its roadmap to become early adopter of the next generation services, which is expected to provide download speed over 1000Mbps on mobile devices. “On spectrum we are already more or less aligned with global position in 5G. Those bands we are harmonising in line with global community,” Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan told PTI in an interview.

At present 4G services are provided in spectrum band below 2600Mhz. With increase in frequency band count, the signal coverage area reduces, but as per technology trend, speed of transmitting data has been increasing. (Source: PTI)

This entry was posted on March 5, 2018 at 10:41 am and is filed under Government, Service Providers, Technology. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.